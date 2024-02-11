Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 159 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,381,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,921. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.92. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

