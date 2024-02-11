Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Takes Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,492.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRBR shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

BRBR stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.38. 1,764,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,990. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $60.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.69.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

