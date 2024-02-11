Hutchinson Capital Management CA Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,502,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.24. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $313.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

