Hutchinson Capital Management CA Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,946 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $445,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $4.48 on Friday, hitting $740.16. 2,833,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $745.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $620.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $581.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.64 billion, a PE ratio of 127.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 77.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.81.

Read Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.