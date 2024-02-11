i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.520-1.640 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.0 million-$400.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $402.4 million.

i3 Verticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IIIV stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,812. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $620.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.43 and a beta of 1.53.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $96.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.16 million. Research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IIIV shares. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.83.

Institutional Trading of i3 Verticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

