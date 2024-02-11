Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) PT Raised to $42.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ICHR. StockNews.com downgraded Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Ichor Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $42.90 on Wednesday. Ichor has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,296,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ichor by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ichor by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ichor by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 425,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,306,000 after acquiring an additional 113,691 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Ichor by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 27,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 16,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Stories

