iExec RLC Reaches Market Capitalization of $158.80 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $158.80 million and approximately $62.68 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00004541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 2.24316453 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $59,782,032.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

