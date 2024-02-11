Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Illumina from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Illumina from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.95.

Get Illumina alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ILMN

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $137.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Illumina has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $238.55. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.96.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth $29,558,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 59.2% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Illumina by 60.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,246 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at $27,186,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.