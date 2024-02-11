Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.080-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.0 million-$75.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.8 million. Impinj also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.08-$0.13 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.43.

NASDAQ:PI traded up $3.73 on Friday, reaching $110.04. The stock had a trading volume of 825,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,080. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.02 and a 200 day moving average of $73.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 2.04. Impinj has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $144.90.

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 35,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.61 per share, with a total value of $2,826,951.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,118,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,880,711.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $32,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 45,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,200.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 35,510 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,826,951.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,118,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,880,711.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 106,705 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,329 and sold 5,565 shares valued at $473,718. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

