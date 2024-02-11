Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT) Shares Acquired by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC owned 0.80% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 1,357.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 404,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 376,774 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 7.4% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 105,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 18.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 46,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $685,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS:UOCT opened at $33.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.