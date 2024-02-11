Insider Buying: BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,586,596.74 in Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100,354 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 15.81 per share, with a total value of 1,586,596.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,860,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately 298,181,074.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 93,967 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 15.56 per share, for a total transaction of 1,462,126.52.

On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 53,462 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 15.60 per share, with a total value of 834,007.20.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 134,564 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 15.50 per share, for a total transaction of 2,085,742.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 264,206 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 15.41 per share, with a total value of 4,071,414.46.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 347,814 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 15.26 per share, with a total value of 5,307,641.64.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 113,312 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 15.13 per share, for a total transaction of 1,714,410.56.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,477 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 15.06 per share, with a total value of 820,423.62.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 41,792 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 14.89 per share, for a total transaction of 622,282.88.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,207 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of 15.10 per share, with a total value of 290,025.70.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 72,085 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 15.17 per share, for a total transaction of 1,093,529.45.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

BMEZ stock opened at 15.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 14.92 and a 200-day moving average of 14.69. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a one year low of 12.93 and a one year high of 16.95.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,347,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,290,000 after buying an additional 1,827,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,551,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,553 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 958,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after acquiring an additional 101,328 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 344.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 642,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 498,079 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 583,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

