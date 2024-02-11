Insider Selling: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Director Sells $117,020.00 in Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $238.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $174.45 and a 52-week high of $254.00.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,910,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,026,000 after acquiring an additional 262,187 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.