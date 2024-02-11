Insider Selling: Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Chairman Sells 23,619 Shares of Stock

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,921.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Barbara Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 2nd, Barbara Smith sold 60,166 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $3,085,312.48.

On Thursday, January 18th, Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,856,268.36.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $7,124,591.34.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:CMC opened at $54.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.64. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.06.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. Analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

