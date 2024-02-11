Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $76,797.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $76,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,514 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,800.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH opened at $119.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.18 and a 200 day moving average of $89.76. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $119.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 7,050,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,813,000 after buying an additional 3,430,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $132,721,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,493,000 after buying an additional 2,527,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,944,000 after buying an additional 1,827,676 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

