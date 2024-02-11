Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Sells $270,105.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $270,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,262,883.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Natalie Glance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Natalie Glance sold 43,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $9,149,355.00.

Duolingo Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $191.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.68. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.36 and a 1 year high of $245.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -710.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

DUOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $2,006,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Duolingo by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 219,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,693,000 after purchasing an additional 81,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Duolingo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

