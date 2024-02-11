International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives $171.92 Average PT from Brokerages

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $186.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.99 and its 200 day moving average is $153.79. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $196.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

