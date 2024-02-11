International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Shares of IP opened at $35.26 on Friday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $39.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,005 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth approximately $144,509,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,913,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 310.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,451,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,032 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

