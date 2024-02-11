Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,143 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF accounts for 6.0% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $18,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,582,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 511,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 75,413 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 98.8% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 307,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 152,598 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 88.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 354,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 166,358 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

VRIG remained flat at $25.12 during trading on Friday. 196,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,013. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $25.13.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.1308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Further Reading

