Investment House LLC Acquires 209 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Investment House LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,568. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $210.15 and a one year high of $273.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.07 and a 200-day moving average of $248.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

