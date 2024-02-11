Investment House LLC Has $8.24 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Investment House LLC reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Novartis by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after buying an additional 377,693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Novartis by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,414,000 after buying an additional 83,672 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 102,209.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,317. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

