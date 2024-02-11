Investment House LLC Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Investment House LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,953 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 19,720 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,472 shares of company stock worth $25,695,420. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Price Performance
V stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,618,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667,899. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $507.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $279.99.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.