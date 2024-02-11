Investment House LLC Sells 1,570 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Investment House LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Waters by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Waters by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Waters by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

WAT traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $322.82. The company had a trading volume of 409,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.92. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $341.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $315.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.36.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.38.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

