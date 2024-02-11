Investment House LLC Sells 19,670 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Investment House LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,670 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.1 %

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.26. 2,825,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,947,701. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.48 and a 200 day moving average of $157.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $124.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.29.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

