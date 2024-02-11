Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IONS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.80.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $322,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,028.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $322,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,028.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,108,463 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $360,459,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

