IOST Market Cap Reaches $183.99 Million (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 11th. IOST has a total market cap of $183.99 million and $5.84 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOST has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One IOST coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About IOST

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,315,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

