Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,036,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 609,738 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $22,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IOVA. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $76,661,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 374.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,969,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $9.18 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IOVA. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

