iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 10.5% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $24,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,807,000. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,100,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.19. 1,661,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,213. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.82. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $55.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

