iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,829,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,280,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,543 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IVV traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $503.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,628,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,968,587. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $504.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.