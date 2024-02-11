iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Increased by Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $503.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,628,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,968,587. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $479.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.27. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $504.07. The company has a market capitalization of $389.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.