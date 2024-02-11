iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lowered by Atlantic Private Wealth LLC

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $503.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,628,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,968,587. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $504.07. The firm has a market cap of $389.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.27.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

