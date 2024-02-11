iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.42. 487,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,922. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $110.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.09 and a 200-day moving average of $99.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

