iShares Gold Bullion ETF (TSE:CGL) Stock Price Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.26

Shares of iShares Gold Bullion ETF (TSE:CGL – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.26 and traded as low as C$16.15. iShares Gold Bullion ETF shares last traded at C$16.18, with a volume of 12,994 shares traded.
iShares Gold Bullion ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.79.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Gold Bullion ETF
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Bullion ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Bullion ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.