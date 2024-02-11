iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average of $71.73. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $75.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

