iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $32,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 136,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.73. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $75.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

