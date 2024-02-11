iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Stock Holdings Increased by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWL. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $113,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWL traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.49. 22,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,410. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.85 and its 200-day moving average is $109.85. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $122.58.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.