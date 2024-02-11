iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 482,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

