ITT (NYSE:ITT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.45-5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.90. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-12% yr/yr to ~$3.58-3.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.49 billion. ITT also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.450-5.900 EPS.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $122.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. ITT has a 12-month low of $75.82 and a 12-month high of $127.13.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The company had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.38 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITT will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.319 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

ITT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Insider Activity at ITT

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ITT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in ITT by 3.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of ITT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ITT by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ITT by 5.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

