James Hardie Industries (JHX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 12th.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.26. James Hardie Industries has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $39.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2,363.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,161,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 24.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 190,866 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the third quarter valued at about $3,101,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1,184.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 131,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 99,243 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

