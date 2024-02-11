Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.51

Shares of Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and traded as low as $16.76. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 647 shares traded.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Down 5.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $71.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.37.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Announces Dividend

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. Jeffersonville Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.90%.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.

