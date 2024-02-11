JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,790,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,442,000 after buying an additional 344,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,954,000 after buying an additional 526,959 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,720,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,370,000 after buying an additional 157,383 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,000 after buying an additional 41,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,137,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,484,000 after buying an additional 34,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.08. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Free Report

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading

