JOE (JOE) Price Up 6.8% Over Last Week

JOE (JOE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One JOE token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. JOE has a total market cap of $181.61 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JOE Profile

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,259,759 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE is the native token of the decentralized exchange ‘Trader Joe’ on the Avalanche network. It is an ERC-20 based token used to facilitate various functionalities within the platform, such as governance, staking, and farming. Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform built on the Avalanche network, designed to support secure and efficient decentralized applications. JOE tokens have multiple utilities within the Trader Joe ecosystem, including participating in governance, staking in liquidity pools to earn rewards, and yield farming activities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

