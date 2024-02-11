Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up about 1.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $20,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 100.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,227 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 28.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,888,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $63,435,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.50. 4,475,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,755,034. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average is $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.