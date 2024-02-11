Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives GBX 2,035 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,035 ($25.51).

Several brokerages have commented on JMAT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.06) to GBX 2,000 ($25.07) in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($25.07) to GBX 1,460 ($18.30) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Liam Condon acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($19.37) per share, for a total transaction of £231,750 ($290,522.75). In other news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,585 ($19.87) per share, with a total value of £380.40 ($476.87). Also, insider Liam Condon bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($19.37) per share, with a total value of £231,750 ($290,522.75). Insiders have acquired 15,048 shares of company stock worth $23,251,056 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

Shares of LON JMAT opened at GBX 1,581.50 ($19.83) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,630.41, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of GBX 1,428.50 ($17.91) and a one year high of GBX 2,298 ($28.81). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,634.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,621.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a GBX 22 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,938.14%.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

