JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target to $57.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Moelis & Company from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.60.

NYSE:MC opened at $54.17 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $58.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is -666.67%.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $819,660.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at $221,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 380.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

