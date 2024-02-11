JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI) Insider Andrew Robson Acquires 25,000 Shares

JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Robson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £24,750 ($31,026.70).

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Stock Performance

LON:JEGI opened at GBX 99.40 ($1.25) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.73. The company has a market cap of £427.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 60.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. JPMorgan European Growth & Income has a 52 week low of GBX 84.80 ($1.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 99.80 ($1.25).

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. JPMorgan European Growth & Income’s payout ratio is currently 2,222.22%.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc – Ordinary Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

