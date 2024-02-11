Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after buying an additional 612,963 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 365,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,555,000 after buying an additional 293,758 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,797,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 10,781.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 33,531 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $115.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALB. StockNews.com lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.16.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

