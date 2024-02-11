Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth $44,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

PNW opened at $67.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.38. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.81%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PNW. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

