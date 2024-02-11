Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,058.92

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,058.92 ($13.27) and traded as high as GBX 1,120 ($14.04). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 1,120 ($14.04), with a volume of 185,597 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have issued reports on KNOS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.30) to GBX 1,000 ($12.54) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,301 ($16.31).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Kainos Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,272.73%.
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.
