Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,058.92

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,058.92 ($13.27) and traded as high as GBX 1,120 ($14.04). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 1,120 ($14.04), with a volume of 185,597 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KNOS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.30) to GBX 1,000 ($12.54) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,301 ($16.31).

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kainos Group

Kainos Group Stock Performance

Kainos Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3,393.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,058.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,123.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Kainos Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,272.73%.

Kainos Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.