KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Major Shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Acquires 4,474 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 4,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $65,946.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,743,157 shares in the company, valued at $69,914,134.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 29,747 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $437,280.90.

On Monday, January 29th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 80,600 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.22 per share, with a total value of $1,146,132.00.

On Friday, January 26th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 4,174 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $54,178.52.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 20,686 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $257,333.84.

On Monday, January 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 67,546 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $847,702.30.

On Thursday, January 18th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 39,680 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $496,396.80.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 19,599 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $249,495.27.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 47,700 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $604,359.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 69,184 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $860,648.96.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 17,605 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $214,781.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $16.00 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $552.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 51,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 204,720 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares in the last quarter.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

