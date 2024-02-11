Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kaman from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Kaman alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kaman

Kaman Trading Down 0.1 %

Kaman Dividend Announcement

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. Kaman has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaman

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,923,000 after buying an additional 375,067 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Kaman by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,555,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,984,000 after buying an additional 278,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kaman by 18.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,173,000 after buying an additional 265,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth $5,564,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kaman by 845.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 271,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after buying an additional 242,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.